LAWRENCEVILLE - Patti Lynn Clack, 66, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Mrs. Clack was a native of Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter Richard Milo Cornish and Jane Smith Cornish. Throughout her life, Mrs. Clack was a hairdresser.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Jane Smith Cornish, include her husband, Ronald G. Clack; son, Gregory Clack; step-daughter, Melissa Cormier; brother, James M. Cornish and David Allen (Lynn) Cornish; step-niece and nephew, Chelsea and Grayson; four grandchildren, Brittany, Georgia, Courtney, and Ashley; and two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Avery.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 12, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Katie Christie officiating. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Patti Clack (10-07-18)
