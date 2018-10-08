Martha Duke (10-08-18)

JEFFERSON - Martha Louise Hale Duke, 100, entered into rest Monday, October 8, 2018.
Mrs. Duke was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late George and Ruby Mae Woodall Hale. She was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by brothers, Travis and Ferrell Hale; sisters, Frances Foster and Betty Archer; son, Nay Hale Duke and her husband, Robert Nay Duke.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Duke and his wife Rita, Athens, and Brian Duke and his wife Jama, Jefferson; three sisters, Charlotte Arnold, Nicholson, Maxine Hart, Snellville. and Linda Hall, Bainbridge; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service in the Sanctuary of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
