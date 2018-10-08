Charlene Wood (05-05-18)

COMER - Charlene M. Wood, 87, passed away on October 5, 2018.
She was born on October 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Charlie and Ardell Threlkeld Meadow. Charlene was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wood; brothers, Harold, Pete, and Bill Meadow; and sister, Evelyn Parham. Charlene was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a member of Vineyard Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Joyce Fendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 8, at Lord and Stephens, Madison Chapel, with Pastor Ed Williams officiating. Interment was at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Marvin Fendley, Bill Meadow, Jim Meadow, Kenneth Meadow, Mitchell Meadow, and Glenn Wood.
Donations may be made to Vineyard Creek Baptist Church, 121 Cherokee Rd., Comer, GA 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Madison Chapel, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
