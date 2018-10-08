Jack Parker (09-27-18)

BLAIRSVILLE - Jack Junior Parker, 90, passed away September 27, 2018.
Mr. Parker had many friends in Jefferson and the surrounding area. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and served in Korea. Jack was a member of Blairsville's Kiwanis Club and the Union County Retired Educators. Jack was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Caroline Parker Barnard; brother, James Earl Parker; and sister, Barbara Colwell.
Family members left to share in Jack's legacy are his wife, Peggy C. Parker, Blairsville; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Diane Parker, Blairsville; sisters, Jean Kendall, Hiawassee, Jane Collins, Blairsville; brothers, Ray Parker and Bill Parker, both of Blairsville, and Zane Parker, Greensboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Chris Parker, Holly Parker, Karen Parker, Brent Parker and Jamie Marshall; and great-grandchildren, Lucas Parker and Lily Parker.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 6, in the Chapel of Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville, with Pastor Jerry Helton officiating. Burial was in Union Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military Honors were presented by the North Georgia Honor Guard.
Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville was charge of arrangements.
www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.
