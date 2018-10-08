Ann Nicholson (10-04-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, October 8. 2018
TUNNEL HILL, GA - Ann S. Nicholson, 84, died Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Pruitt Health Care Fort Oglethorpe.

Mrs. Nicholson was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late, Hershel and Mae Bell Thomas Satterfield. Mrs. Nicholson was of the Baptist denomination and was a motel manager.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Nicholson, Tunnel Hill, Ga.; sons, Mike Humble, Lavonia, Ga., Rick Humble, Rocky Face, Ga., and Mike Nicholson, Commerce; daughter, Celeste Chester, Jefferson, Ga.; sister, Shirley Jean Huskins, Atlanta; eight-grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 8 from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

