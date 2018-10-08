Michael Morrison Sr. (10-04-18)

COLBERT - Michael John Morrison Sr., 93, died, Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Michael was born to the late Frank Warren Morrison and Anne Catherine Rosenhahn Morrison and was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morrison.

He is survived by his children, Michelle M. Fischer, Mark F. Morrison, Cheryl M. Wall, Kimberly Campbell, and Michael J. Morrison Jr.; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
