COLBERT - Michael John Morrison Sr., 93, died, Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Michael was born to the late Frank Warren Morrison and Anne Catherine Rosenhahn Morrison and was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morrison.
He is survived by his children, Michelle M. Fischer, Mark F. Morrison, Cheryl M. Wall, Kimberly Campbell, and Michael J. Morrison Jr.; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Michael Morrison Sr. (10-04-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry