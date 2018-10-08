Darlene Caldwell (10-03-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, October 8. 2018
BRASELTON - Darlene Elizabeth Singletary Caldwell, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming.

Ms. Caldwell was born in Hillsborough, Fla. on December 20, 1957, daughter of the late Hughie Singletary and Maggie Ray Singletary. She was a retired bus driver.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Curtner and Ashley Jackson; brother, David Singletary; and grandchildren, Michael Vaccaro, Nicholas Vaccaro, Aaron Vaccaro, Abbie Ledford, Korbin Christy, and Alex Christy.

A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.