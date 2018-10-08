BRASELTON - Darlene Elizabeth Singletary Caldwell, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming.
Ms. Caldwell was born in Hillsborough, Fla. on December 20, 1957, daughter of the late Hughie Singletary and Maggie Ray Singletary. She was a retired bus driver.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Curtner and Ashley Jackson; brother, David Singletary; and grandchildren, Michael Vaccaro, Nicholas Vaccaro, Aaron Vaccaro, Abbie Ledford, Korbin Christy, and Alex Christy.
A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Caldwell (10-03-18)
