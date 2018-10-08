Owen Stewart (10-04-18)

Owen Alexander Stewart son of Brian and Heather Dingus Stewart of Winder, Ga. passed away on October 4, 2018.
Survivors in addition to his parents include a brother and sister, Samuel and Olivia Stewart; grandparents, Steve and Holly Dingus and Roger and Carol Stewart; great-grandmother, Leyola Stewart; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
