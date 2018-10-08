'Goob' Griffith (10-04-18)

JEFFERSON - Nolan Kent "Goob" Griffith, 64 entered into rest Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Mr. Griffith was born in Athens, the son of the late Harold and Rose Mary Dalton Griffith. Kent was self - employed in the construction industry, and was also a disabled veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Rebecca Griffith; grandmother, Burel Peppers Bird; and stepmother, Azalee Smallwood Griffith.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne Serpa Griffith, Jefferson; four children, Rebecca Tredway and her husband Edgar, Jefferson, Kenneth Randall Griffith, Commerce, and fiancé Brianna Noble, Terri Lynne Griffith and fiancé Michael Patton, and Julie Anna Griffith and partner, John Carter, Cornelia; sister, Dillis Whitmire, Maysville; a brother, Tommy Gerald Griffith, Homer; and eleven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Loy Reed officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
