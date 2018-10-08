'Goob' Griffith (10-04-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, October 8. 2018
Updated: 5 hours ago
JEFFERSON - Nolan Kent "Goob" Griffith, 64 entered into rest Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Mr. Griffith was born in Athens, the son of the late Harold and Rose Mary Dalton Griffith. Kent was self - employed in the construction industry, and was also a disabled veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Rebecca Griffith; grandmother, Burel Peppers Bird; and stepmother, Azalee Smallwood Griffith.

Survivors include his wife, Lynne Serpa Griffith, Jefferson; four children, Rebecca Tredway and her husband Edgar, Jefferson, Kenneth Randall Griffith, Commerce, and fiancé Brianna Noble, Terri Lynne Griffith and fiancé Michael Patton, and Julie Anna Griffith and partner, John Carter, Cornelia; sister, Dillis Whitmire, Maysville; a brother, Tommy Gerald Griffith, Homer; and eleven grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Loy Reed officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.