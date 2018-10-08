Mary Nell Dixon (10-05-18)

Mary Nell Dixon, 89, has gone on to the place prepared for her by her Lord and Savior. Mary Nell passed away on October 5, 2018.
Born in Sylvester, Ga. on November 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Judge William Clyde Forehand and Ethel Morse Forehand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Mays Dixon, Sr.; and siblings, Judge William Jesse Forehand, Sara Ethel Forehand Matthews, Oliver Clyde Forehand, and Florence Jean Forehand Hill. Mrs. Dixon was a graduate of the Georgia Teachers College now known as Georgia Southern and retired from Colbert Elementary School. She was a member of Hull Baptist Church. Mrs. Dixon was known as an estimable citizen, revered educator, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend and a precious, wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Sally Dixon, Ila; son, M.M. "Sonny" (Karen E.) Dixon, Colbert; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
At her request, a graveside service was held Monday, October 8, at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
