Mary Lee Hise (10-08-18)

JEFFERSON - Mary Lee Martin Hise, 86, formerly of LaFayette, Ga., died Monday, October 8, 2018, in Jefferson, where she had resided since June 1, 2013.
A native of Walker County, she was born February 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Julian Leroy "Red" and Sonie Ruth Swanson Martin.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, Leon Franklin "Frank" Hise, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Frances Martin Vess; and brothers, Ross Gilbert Martin and Donald Franklin Martin.
Survivors include three daughters, Cindy (Sherman) Gibbs, LaFayette, and Sonja (Joe) Morgan and Sylvia (Jimmy) Bailey, both of Jefferson; grandchildren, Eric (Brandi) Gibbs and Rachael Gibbs (Jim) Maples, both of LaFayette, and Jim Bailey, Jefferson; three great-grandchildren, Julian and Rebekah Murray and Harper Gibbs, all of LaFayette; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Mary Lee's greatest passion was raising her daughters.
She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. She made her own clothes as well as clothes for her daughters. She also made most of her granddaughter's dresses.
After her daughters left home, she began to quilt with a group of ladies at Center Point Baptist Church of the Noble Community, which she was a member of for many years. She later joined the 2nd Baptist Church in LaFayette and after moving to Jefferson, she joined the First Baptist Church.
A visitation and service will be held on Wednesday, October 10, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at Center Point Baptist Church in LaFayette. The funeral will follow at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Burial will be at the City of LaFayette Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation at P.O. Box 246, Jefferson, Georgia, or to the 2nd Baptist Church Food Pantry at 500 West Main Street, P.O. Box 542, LaFayette, Georgia.
