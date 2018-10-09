VOLLEYBALL: Madison County earns second-straight State Playoff appearance

Sometimes it takes an entire team performance to win. Other times it takes one player stepping and taking over. The Madison County volleyball team got a bit of both Monday night against Stephens County.
The Red Raiders played a fantastic two sets to open their game with the Indians. But after Stephens County rallied to tie the series, Jaye McPherson put the team on her back and lead them to a victory in the fifth set. The win advanced Madison County to the Region 8-AAAA Tournament. But more importantly, it guarantees them a spot in the State Playoffs.
“I’m really proud that she’s become that player for us,” said head coach Kyle Cooper. “When she was a freshman playing on JV, she could just get herself down in the dumps and not be able to pull herself out of it. And over the past two years, she’s proven that her heart and her mental strength have grown to a whole new level. I’m really happy that she was the one who was able to provide some of that momentum. No matter how things are going, you see her rolling all over the floor, you see her sprawling out full extension. That’s what keeps things going at times; someone making an effort play to get some momentum back.”
Despite losing the fourth set, a rally led by McPherson’s service run at the end gave the Red Raiders some hope. That hope carried on in the fifth set where Madison County scrapped their way to a 16-14 victory. McPherson again had the late service run that flipped the momentum. Off her hand came the points needed to steal the lead.
“I told them in the locker room that the way we won this game was not pretty,” Cooper said. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing because our next goal is to step up to be a two or a three seed. And to do that, it’s going to have to be from a game like that, a battle and we have to earn the win.”
“The biggest thing I was proud of is that their hearts grew and mental strength grew tonight. That’s something that can trump talent any day,” he said.
For the rest of the story, see the October 11 edition of the Madison County Journal
