Victim identified in fatality on I-85

Tuesday, October 9. 2018
Arthur Grigoryan, 29, Jacksonville, Fla., has been identified as the victim in a wreck on Tuesday on I-85.
The state patrol was called to a three-vehicle crash on I-85 near mile marker 153 northbound.
A 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Grigoryan was traveling south on I-85 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 153. A 1995 Peterbuilt tractor trailer was northbound on I-85 in the right lane, along with a 2017 Kia Forte traveling in the left northbound lane.
The Toyota collided with the tractor trailer head-on. After the initial impact with the tractor trailer, the Toyota entered the left northbound lane striking the front of the Kia.
The accident closed all northbound lanes of I-85 for an extended period of time for the investigation and clean up.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Rocky Gosnell, 36, Clarkesville, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia Forte, Bennie Austin, 59, Atlanta, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens with non-life threatening injuries.
