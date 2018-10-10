Hoschton O.K.’s townhomes

A little over 200 Craftsman-style townhomes and a small commercial area got the go-ahead in Hoschton this week following action by the town’s city council.
The council gave approval to a trio of votes for Action Technology Solutions, LLC, for the project. Action principal Taylor Harris said work on the project would likely begin in mid-2019. The proposal has a 5-year buildout timeframe, he said.
The townhomes will be built on 30 acres between Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 53 east of Town Center Parkway. On Hwy. 53, 3.3 acres will be developed as a commercial strip abutting the townhomes. That will also be the entrance to the townhome development.
Harris said the townhomes will be sold to single family owners and not to a rental company. However, Harris said his firm had not spoken about limiting the overall number of units that could be rented by townhome owners.
