Local county and city leaders will vote on two major projects next week.
Meetings are set on two large developments in West Jackson. One is a massive and controversial warehouse project. The other is a large residential and mixed use development.
JOSH PIRKLE
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will consider a request Monday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. on whether to grant a map amendment for developers who want to put over 2 million square feet of warehouse space on 357 acres off Josh Pirkle Rd. That project has brought out significant opposition among area residents.
The county’s planning commission recently voted to recommend denying the project.
(Jackson County’s BOC meets in the Jackson County Courthouse.)
KOLTER
Hoschton’s Planning Commission will hear a request Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. from Kolter Acquisitions, which wants to annex and rezone 1,460 acres on Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd.
Kolter wants to construct a planned unit development with 2,600 residential units, 400,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and an additional 100,000 sq. ft. of mixed use space.
That meeting will be at the Hoschton Train Depot. Hoschton’s City Council will hold a second hearing on the request Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot.
Two big meetings near
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry