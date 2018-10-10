Jackson County taxpayers should expect to soon get their 2018 tax bills in the mail following action last week by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC set its tax rate at a called meeting on Oct. 3. The board’s millage rates for both incorporated and unincorporated are staying the same this year, but due to a higher tax digest, the county will reap a 10 percent increase in property tax revenues.
Taxes are expected to be due around Dec. 20, officials said.
Total property taxes expected to be collected are $27 million, which is 57 percent of all county government general fund income.
The BOC is the last major local government to set its tax rate for 2018. The towns of Jefferson, Commerce and Maysville set their rates in September, as did the county’s three local school systems.
The BOC also approved the millage rates for the various fire districts in the county at its meeting last week.
See the full story in the Oct. 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC sets tax rates
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry