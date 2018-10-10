Early voting begins on Monday

Early voting opens Monday for the upcoming General Election.
Those wishing to cast their ballots in the Nov. 6 election can vote early beginning Oct. 15 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St. in Jefferson). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting is available at the Ponchie Beck Election Center on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting satellites open in Commerce and Braselton on Oct. 29. Those sites are located at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Building (204 Carson St., Commerce) and the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (4982 Hwy. 53, Braselton). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting closes Nov. 2.
