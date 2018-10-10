Fresh off a personal-best time at the Sept. 25 MainStreet Invitational meet, Jefferson’s Riley Thornton entered his name in the school record book with a program-best time of 16:06.80 at the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational Thursday.
He broke Derek Hildebrand’s school record of 16:30 by nearly 24 seconds.
“I knew Riley was ready to break it,” coach Brady Sigler said. “I was hoping for sub 16. But he ran very well and beat some top runners again. Also, Riley has another year so he can lower it quite a bit.”
Thornton, who has recorded sub 17-minute times in five of six races this season, finished sixth overall at the meet. Other top Dragon runners in the meet were Matthew Schroeder (27th, 16:59.40) and Levi Holiday (59th, 17:43).
“Freshman Matthew Schroeder ran sub 17:00 which is pretty impressive,” Sigler said. “I think Levi Holiday was on pace for 16:40 but aggravated a soccer hip injury halfway through the race.”
Jefferson finished eighth out of 32 teams in the meet.
Jefferson’s Thornton sets school record
