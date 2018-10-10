Legendary coach took Jefferson to the top

T. McFerrin will soon be a two-time hall of fame coach, and part of that legacy will always be tied to Jefferson.
The legendary coach spent just four seasons with the Dragons but produced a great final act in capping a 38-year coaching career with Jefferson’s 2012 state title — the first in the school’s history.
McFerrin, already an inductee into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon in late February.
“It’s obviously the greatest honor I’ve ever had,” McFerrin said. “I’m very appreciative of it and also very humbled by it. I’ve got a lot of people that I owe a lot of thanks to.”
He’ll go in alongside football players Calvin Johnson, Takeo Spikes and Ben Zambiasi; track and field star Brenda Cliette; broadcaster Ernie Johnson Jr.; Atlanta Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan; and Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira.
Former Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia State coach Bill Curry nominated McFerrin for the honor while Vince Dooley, former Georgia quarterback David Greene (who played for McFerrin in high school), and Jefferson superintendent John Jackson, among others, penned letters of recommendation for one of the state’s most well-known high school coaches.
McFerrin’s hall of fame résumé is quite lengthy with 340 wins and two state titles. He also coached four different schools to the state finals, five to the semifinals, seven to the quarterfinals and seven to region championships — all state records.
Bringing a coach of McFerrin’s caliber to Jefferson nearly a decade ago was a major turn-of-events.
Following the departure of coach Bill Navas after the 2008 season, Jackson (Jefferson’s superintendent) turned to McFerrin, a longtime friend, and lured him out of retirement for one more coaching run. This was the second time Jackson had hired McFerrin.
The first came in the 1990s when McFerrin coached Elbert County and Jackson served as principal there.
The Blue Devils hadn’t won a region title in 29 years or a state title prior to McFerrin’s arrival.
“All of that turned on a dime,” Jackson said. “T. is a prime example of a coach who can take his and beat yours this week, then take yours and beat his the next week.”
Under McFerrin, the Blue Devils won a state title in 1995, and history would eventually repeat itself when he rejoined Jackson at Jefferson. McFerrin, who had been retired since 2004, was on the road speaking at a clinic in Kansas City in 2009 when he called Jackson to tell him he’d accept the Jefferson job.
“I knew I would have his (Jackson’s) support, and that’s a big thing,” McFerrin said, “and I’d heard that the staff was pretty good, and I wasn’t going to have to hire a lot of people.”
