Softball: Winder-Barrow swept by Northgate in first round of state playoffs

The Winder-Barrow High School softball team saw its 2018 season come to an end Tuesday as the Bulldoggs were swept in two games by Northgate in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs in Newnan.
The Bulldoggs (11-14), the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, fell behind big early in game one and couldn’t recover in a 6-3 loss.
The Vikings (19-11), the No. 2 seed from Region 5, scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning in game two to claim a 4-2 victory and complete the sweep.
Northgate advances to either travel to Dalton or host Alpharetta in the second round next week with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight in Columbus, set for Oct. 25-27.
In the series opener, Winder-Barrow staked senior starting pitcher Rose Johnson out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Alyssa Bond led off and reached on a pop-up error by the Northgate second baseman, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tiffany Watkins.
But Northgate tied the game immediately in the bottom of the inning on three consecutive singles and then added two more runs on another RBI single and a squeeze bunt.
The Vikings scored three more times in the second via a passed ball, RBI double by Natalie Heath and an error.
The Bulldoggs cut the lead to 6-2 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Kendal Miller that plated Amber Smith and drew a little closer in the sixth when Carlee Schotter doubled with two-outs and scored on a single by Johnson that was mishandled by the Northgate left fielder.
But Vikings pitcher Olivia Cato got a strike out to end the inning and then worked a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win and finish off a complete game.
Johnson took the loss in the circle for Winder-Barrow, allowing just three earned runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Smith went 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Bulldoggs at the plate.
Game two went back-and-forth with the Vikings grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Alissa Bolinger. The Bulldoggs tied the game in the second when Miller led off with a triple and then trotted home on a sacrifice fly by Schotter.
Northgate went back ahead in the third on an RBI single by Gracie Storey, but the Bulldoggs came back with a run in the fourth with the help of a pair of errors, a walk and a passed ball that brought in Kaylee Valdez.
The Vikings took the lead for good in the seventh.
Heath drew a one-out walk and then moved to third when Sarah Turi reached on an error that put runners at second and third.
Cato, who pitched the second game as well, then helped herself out with a two-run single that brought in the eventual winning runs.
Rachel Harwell led off the bottom of the seventh for Winder-Barrow with a single, but Cato struck out Bond, got Watkins to pop out to right and got Bekah Freeman to line out to short to end the game.
Johnson went the distance in the circle again for the Bulldoggs, closing out her high school career by allowing two earned runs on eight hits while walking three and fanning six.
Cato allowed three hits and five walks while striking out nine to get the win.
