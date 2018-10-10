Unbeaten Tigers face huge region test

In the first five games of the Commerce Tiger-Hebron Christian Academy football matchup, the Tigers never scored less than 35 points in any single game and Hebron Christian never scored more than 15 points.
In the sixth meeting, though, the matchup took a new twist and became what Tigers’ head coach Michael Brown called a “four-quarter battle,” with the Tigers surviving 29-26. For this year’s game, Brown expects to see the same type of game when the undefeated Tigers (6-0) travel to the 30019 to take on the Lions (4-2).
“They are a very, very talented team,” Brown said. “Probably the best…I don’t think probably, I think they’re the best team we’ve seen all year.
“They’ve very aggressive on defense. They have two inside linebackers that play fast and make a bunch of big plays for them.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
