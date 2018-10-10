Pressure test: Dragons tasked with another tough region hurdle

With the stakes of each region game growing stronger after each win, Gene Cathcart has co-opted one of UGA coach Kirby Smart’s favorite phrases.
“Pressure is a privilege,” the Jefferson said, echoing Smart’s words.
The eighth-ranked Dragons (6-1) have improved to 3-0 in region play, but the pressure continues to mount on an injury plagued Jefferson team trying to keep a perfect 8-AAA record intact.
“You have to own that pressure every week,” Cathcart said.
So far, the Dragons have.
Now this week’s challenge is to try to stop a two-time defending champion Morgan County team that has rebounded from a 1-4 start with back-to-back wins.
The Bulldogs blew past Franklin County 40-21 last Friday. Jefferson had to score late to beat Franklin County 17-10 on Sept. 28.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
