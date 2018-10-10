VOLLEYBALL: Dragons top Panthers, No. 2 seed to be decided Thurs.

Round one went to Jefferson, and now all eyes turn to a Thursday match.
The Dragons beat crosstown rival Jackson County 25-18, 20-25, 25-20 at home Tuesday to pull even with the Panthers in second place in the area standings. The No. 2 seed out of the area for the state playoffs is up for grabs when these two teams meet again at 7 p.m. at Jefferson in the area-schedule finale.
“The nerves will be there, but it’s going to boil down to who’s going to make the least amount of mistakes, and who wants it the most,” said Jefferson coach Brittani Lawrence, who said her team had held a series of 5:30 a.m. practices to gear up for the week. “I know that this is tough, and that the pressure is on the table, but I thought that these girls performed great under pressure (Tuesday).”
Both teams have 7-2 Area 8-AAA records. Morgan County has already clinched the 8-AAA No. 1 seed.
After splitting the first two sets Tuesday, the Dragons pulled out a back-and-forth third set to tip the scales in their favor. Jefferson led 12-7 in the deciding set, but the Panthers reeled off an 8-0 run behind three Cara Wells aces to take a 15-12 lead. But Jefferson rallied to tie the set 16-16 and took the lead for good with a Mac Fowler ace.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
