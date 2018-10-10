It came by less than a second, but East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe set a new personal record Thursday at the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational, running a 15:45.10 in the event hosted by White County.
Shelafoe’s time was .8 seconds faster than his previous best of 15:45.80 in 2017, also set at the Mountain Invitational.
“Shane ran a great race at Unicoi,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said.
He finished second at Thursday’s meet, behind Class AAA’s top-ranked runner Devan Crow (15:08.80) of North Hall.
“Both him and Devan went out extremely fast the first mile running right at 4:40,” Sitton said.
Shelafoe has the second-best time in boys’ Class AAA and the 12th-best time in the state regardless of classification.
East Jackson’s boys finished 23rd out of 32 teams in the meet.
Shelafoe breaks personal record
