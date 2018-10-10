Republican school board hopefuls lay out cases during forum

The Republican candidates in the two contested Barrow County Board of Education races laid out their cases for voters ahead of the Nov. 6 election during a forum last week, while the Democratic candidates were invited but did not attend.
Lisa Maloof, who is running against Democrat Johnny Smith for the District 3 seat being vacated by outgoing board member Connie Wehunt, and Bill Ritter, who is running against Democrat Anthony Mayweather for the District 7 at-large seat being vacated by Suzanne Angle, answered several questions from the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce governmental affairs committee and audience members during the forum at the Colleen O. Williams Theatre in Winder on Oct. 3.
There are three other non-contested races on voters’ ballots this year. District 1 Republican board member Debi Krause is running un-opposed for re-election, while Republican Beverly Kelley is set to take over for outgoing member Michael Shelley in District 4 and Republican Stephanie Bramlett will take over for outgoing District 9 at-large member and current chairman Mark Still.
Voicing no philosophical differences, Maloof and Ritter said they are running for the school board as a way to give back to the community.
Maloof, a Winder-Barrow High School graduate, retired from a 32-year career in adult education in May. Maloof spent the last 16 years as dean at the Lanier Technical College Barrow campus.
“I’m very familiar with the school system,” Maloof said. “I frequently visited all the schools, I’ve spoken to numerous classes at the high schools and worked with the system closely on many things. We worked very hard to make sure our students were aware of college opportunities and had the opportunity to continue their education locally after graduation.”
Ritter, an Illinois native and nine-year resident of Barrow County, is an insurance agent in Winder and has managed several businesses throughout his career. He said his business acumen would be an asset to the board.
“I’ve managed people. I’ve managed budgets,” Ritter said. “I’ve been good at putting plans together and seeing opportunities grow. I don’t have any hidden agenda, but I think I can definitely contribute with some outside views to the board.”
When asked about his absence from the forum, Smith said he had not received the questions in advance in the mail from the chamber like the other candidates did and felt that he would be at a disadvantage.
“I don’t think I was treated fairly,” Smith said.
Chamber president Tommy Jennings said he reached out to Smith twice with letters about the forum but had not heard back from him and did not send the questions.
The second paragraph in the initial letter, dated Aug. 30, shared with the Barrow News-Journal, said a list of questions would be mailed to the candidates by Sept. 21.
The third paragraph requested the candidates to call the chamber office, or write to the chamber through mail or email to confirm their attendance.
Barrow County Democratic Party chairman Dwight Acey said Mayweather was unable to attend due to a family medical emergency. Attempts to reach Mayweather by phone were unsuccessful.
See more in the Oct. 10 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
