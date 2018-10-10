Football: Leopards prepare for ‘versatile’ Panthers’ squad

Wednesday, October 10. 2018
The last time the Banks County Leopard football team was on the field, the team suffered its worse loss of the 2018 season, 68-7 to Rabun County.

Now the Leopards (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-A) are headed back on the road for the first of three-straight region road games when they take on Union County (6-0, 3-0). Last season, the Leopards fell 31-6 in Blairsville. The Leopards have lost two-straight in the series and are 18-21 all-time against Union County.
“They’ve got a talented bunch,” head coach Jay Reid said. “They do a lot of things really well.
“They do a good job of mixing up the pass game and the run game. They’ve got strong points on both. They’ve got a couple of receivers out there that are lengthy.”
Reid said the Panthers’ quarterback, Pierson Allison, does a “great job” of running the Panthers’ offense, which is a “versatile group.”
“They don’t press,” Reid explained. “They’re not a team that’s going to press and get themselves into trouble, whether or not they’re behind in the sticks or the scoreboard. Either way they’re going to do a good job of playing the game play after play.”
