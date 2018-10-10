Football: Leopards prepare for ‘versatile’ Panthers’ squad

The last time the Banks County Leopard football team was on the field, the team suffered its worse loss of the 2018 season, 68-7 to Rabun County.
Now the Leopards (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-A) are headed back on the road for the first of three-straight region road games when they take on Union County (6-0, 3-0). Last season, the Leopards fell 31-6 in Blairsville. The Leopards have lost two-straight in the series and are 18-21 all-time against Union County.
“They’ve got a talented bunch,” head coach Jay Reid said. “They do a lot of things really well.
“They do a good job of mixing up the pass game and the run game. They’ve got strong points on both. They’ve got a couple of receivers out there that are lengthy.”
Reid said the Panthers’ quarterback, Pierson Allison, does a “great job” of running the Panthers’ offense, which is a “versatile group.”
“They don’t press,” Reid explained. “They’re not a team that’s going to press and get themselves into trouble, whether or not they’re behind in the sticks or the scoreboard. Either way they’re going to do a good job of playing the game play after play.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
