In anticipation of possible wind and rain damage from Hurricane Michael, the Madison County Government Complex and satellite offices will be closed all day Thursday, Oct.11.
“Public safety operations will continue as usual,” said Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough. “Downed trees, limbs, and power lines are possible. We are requesting the least amount of vehicular traffic as possible if these conditions occur until roads can be cleared of debris. Thank you.”
County gov't offices to be closed Thursday, Oct. 11
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry