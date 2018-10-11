Volleyball: AHS, WBHS gear up for area tournament

While Apalachee senior Nakia Hooks is the only varsity member left from the 2015 Wildcat volleyball team, coach Joey Alfonso and the rest of his team, then in middle school, remember that year very well.
The Wildcats entered the area tournament 42-12 and riding high, but an injury to their best player derailed their state playoff chances and they were handed an early exit. So even though they have steamrolled the competition in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA competition in 2018, the Wildcats aren’t engaging in premature celebration by any means as they prepare to start the area tournament Thursday at Gainesville High School.
“We’ve been here before and we’re definitely aware of that because (the 2015 loss) is still pretty fresh in our minds,” said Alfonso, whose assistant, Morgan Vandergriff, was also part of the 2015 team. “Our No. 1 goal is to make it to the postseason and we hope to go into the area tournament, play really well and come out of it with a title. But we can’t take anything for granted. We’ve got a lot of respect for the other teams in our area. They’re all solid programs and the coaches are doing a really good job with them.”
The Wildcats, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, have enjoyed their best season to date thus far. They were 48-2, 10-0 in area matches while only dropping one set against area competition, and winners of 25 straight matches entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale at home against Athens Academy. They also had gone nine straight matches without losing a set.
With the bulk of its roster back from a young 2017 team that finished second in the area, the expectations were high for the Wildcats and they’ve been able to deliver.
“We’re scrappy and we’ve managed to win even when we haven’t always been at our best,” Alfonso said. “I think we kind of peaked in the mid-stretch of the season against some tough competition and then hit a little bit of a lull, which is concerning.
“I know we can be competitive but it’s not going to be a cake walk.”
Hooks, from the middle hitter position, and junior outside hitter Ellie Alfonso have been the Wildcats’ spark plugs. Sophomore outside hitter Emily Crocker has shown improvement, Alfonso said, while her sister, senior Katie Crocker, has bounced back from double knee surgery and been solid on serves and on the defensive end.
“Our depth is still a little bit of concern,” Alfonso said. “We probably have seven girls right now we’re confident in to make pretty good plays consistently. We’ll just need to stay healthy and see how it goes.”
As the No. 1 seed for the area tournament, Apalachee’s first match Thursday will be at 6 p.m. against the winner of the match between No. 4 seed Lanier and No. 5 seed Habersham Central. A win would give the Wildcats an automatic playoff berth and would pit them in the winner’s bracket match at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 2 seed Winder-Barrow and either No. 3 seed Dacula or No. 6 seed Gainesville. A win in that Saturday morning match would put them in the championship at noon Saturday, where they would only need to win one out of a possible two matches to claim the title.
“There’s a good chance we’ll face Lanier in the first match and they might be one of the hottest teams right now,” Alfonso said. “Winder’s solid across the board, Dacula had their best player out most of the year but now she’s back, Habersham was playing pretty well late in the year, and Gainesville is always ready to mix things up. Everybody’s got the potential to beat anyone on any day.
“We know everything to this point has been a lead-up to where we want to go. The reality is if we don’t play well, the success doesn’t mean anything if we’re sitting at home watching the playoffs unfold.”
Bulldoggs healthy
and confident
The team that could pose the biggest threat to Apalachee’s area championship chances is its crosstown rival, Winder-Barrow.
After a string of injuries earlier in the year, the Bulldoggs enter the area tournament healthy and confident.
The Bulldoggs entered the season facing a daunting schedule, but they were 29-15 entering their final regular-season matches against Jefferson and Jackson County on Tuesday and went 7-3 in area play to grab the No. 2 seed for the tournament.
Winder-Barrow picked up a big 2-1 win last Thursday over Buford, the third-ranked team in Class AAAAA.
“We feel pretty good about things all in all,” Winder-Barrow coach David Rows said. “We knew coming into the year, we had probably one of the hardest schedules we’ve had in program history. We’ve probably faced more top-10 teams this year than in the two previous seasons combined. I was a little concerned about how we’d match up and thought getting to 30 wins would be a big challenge, if not unrealistic. But the girls are confident and we have to stay focused and composed.”
The Bulldoggs got junior right-side hitter Kori Estes back from an ankle injury recently and has provided both an offensive boost and a blocking option against opposing hitters.
Estes’ presence, Rows said, helps prevent teams from focusing entirely on senior outside hitters Madison Miller and Tari Lampkin, who have been the Bulldoggs’ main offensive weapons.
“Usually in the past, our offensive strength has been in the middle, but our outsides have been really strong,” Rows said. “They can place the ball well, do sharp crosses, hit it down the line, pass well. When you combine that with the play of our libero, Heather Xiong, and you’re able to service well and do it consistently, you’ll have success.”
Winder-Barrow was the only team to take a set from Apalachee in area matches this season and Rows hopes his Bulldoggs, who lost to the Wildcats four times throughout the regular season, will finally get over the hump if the teams do meet again this weekend.
“They’re a very good team. They do a lot of good things defensively that really sets them apart,” Rows said of Apalachee. “I feel like we’re a little more closely matched than the records indicate and I feel like we’re playing our best volleyball at the right time.”
But like Alfonso, Rows is aware of the challenge the other teams in the area present.
“We lost to Lanier at Habersham Central last week and we did not play well,” he said. “It’s a good reminder for us to always be focused and ready to go, no matter the opponent’s record. I think we needed to experience that.”
AREA 8-AAAAAA TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
Thursday at
Gainesville
High School
Match 1: Dacula (No. 3) vs. Gainesville (No. 6), 5 p.m.
Match 2: Lanier (No. 4) vs. Habersham Central (No. 5), 5 p.m.
Match 3: Apalachee (No. 1) vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 4: Winder-Barrow (No. 2) vs. Dacula/Gainesville winner, 6 p.m.
Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday at
Gainesville High School
Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 11 a.m.
Match 10: Championship — Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, noon
Match 11 (if necessary): Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.
