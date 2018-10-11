WINDER - Louis Radford Skelton, Jr., 60, passed away October 9, 2018.
Louis was born October 30, 1957, in Duluth, Ga., the son of Alice Lynn and Louis Radford Skelton, Sr., who preceded him. He had lived in this area for most of his life, being raised in Braselton, Ga. He was a member of the 1975 graduating class of Jackson County High School.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patti Reeves Skelton, Winder; children, Louis R. "Lou" Skelton, III and wife Rachel, Tennessee, Betsy Gerrin and husband Jimmy, Winder; and grandchildren, Radford Skelton, Scarlett Gerrin, Grayson Gerrin and Sydney Gerrin.
The Family will receive friends Friday, October 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association,7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231, or The American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Louis Skelton (10-09-18)
