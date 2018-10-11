Walter Dove (10-11-18)

Walter Columbus Dove, 83, husband of Louise Johnson Dove, died Thursday, October 11, 2018.
Born in Royston, Ga., he was the son of the late Berry and Alice Smith Dove. Walter worked as a plumber until his retirement at 80 years old. He served in the United States Army and was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter, Teresa Dove (Tommy) Kesler, Athens; brothers, Julian (Edith) Dove, Johnson (Jeanette) Dove and Emory Dove; and one granddaughter, Lauren (Matt) Schlesinger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 13, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel with Pastor Jeff Williams and Dr. Mike Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, October 12.
Lord & Stephens East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstepehens.com
