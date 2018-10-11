ILA - Nettie Jo Hoyle Perry, 77, joined the saints in heaven on Wednesday, October 11, 2018.
Nettie Jo was born on January 15, 1941, in Thomaston, Ga. and grew up in Ellaville, Ga. Nettie Jo devoted her life to her family and home. She considered her children and grand-children to be her greatest achievement. She was a member of Campus View Church of Christ in Athens.
She was preceded in death by her faithful son, Jack D. Culpepper; her loving parents, Nettie and J.S. Eason; two brothers, Wayne Spears and Ronnald Spears; and her father, Henry Harper Hoyle.
Survivors include the love of her life, Mervin Lamar Perry, Ila; three steadfast daughters, Myra C. (Philip) Morris, Athens, Pat Culpepper, Decatur, and Jolyn Culpepper, Ila; sisters, Dora Battle, Pelham, and Elaine (John) Kisor, Ellaville; brothers, Joseph (Susan) Hoyle, Albany, and Johnny (Peggy) Hoyle, Crawford; granddaughter, Abigail M. (David) Russell, Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandson, Joseph P. Morris, Minneapolis, Minn.; great-granddaughter, Rosie Russell, Chattanooga; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 13, 11:30 a.m. at Campus View Church of Christ in Athens. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive visitors at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, on Friday evening, October 12, from 5 to 7p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Nettie Jo Perry (10-11-18)
