Body found at Sells Mill Park

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, October 11. 2018
A body was found in a creek at Sells Mill Park near Hoschton around noon Thursday.
"The scene was secured and an investigation into the death was begun jointly by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and agents of the GBI," said a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
No identification of the body has been released by authorities. The body was transported to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (706) 367–3784.

