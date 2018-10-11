ATLANTA — Rains from Hurricane Michael had already passed, but another storm front came through Atlanta in the form of Jackson County’s offense.
The Panthers (19-11) pounded out 11 hits Thursday in a 12-0 thrashing of Westminster in four innings to cap a two-game sweep of the Wildcats (12-9) in the first round of the state softball playoffs.
“We eliminated a lot of our pop-ups; we started hitting line drives,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said. “We can just take the momentum into next week.”
Jackson County beat Westminster 12-1 in Game 1 Wednesday, but the Panthers trailed 4-2 in Game 2 that day before heavy rain wiped out that contest.
Starting over with picturesque weather on Thursday, Jackson County jumped on Westminster for five runs in the first inning and coasted the rest of the way in earning a second-round matchup with top-ranked Calhoun (24-7).
Jackson County’s 24-run performance in a two-game span is something the team can build upon, according to Brannon.
“It was nice to see us hit the ball,” he said. “We’ve been in a little bit of a lull. It was nice to see us hit gap-to-gap line drives and do a lot of the little things we’ve been working on.”
Whitney Hulsey went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Sara Beth Allen and Caroline Davis both were 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Joni Lott went 1-for-3, tripling home two runs in the first inning.
Sara Beth Allen threw an abbreviated shutout, allowing just one hit and two walks in four innings of work. She struck out one batter.
The Panthers now have a chance to earn their second-straight trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus — and third in the last seven seasons — but No. 1-ranked Calhoun stands in the way. Brannon noted that his team held the No. 1 ranking in the state earlier this year.
“They’re No. 1 right now, but we were there once, so we can do it again,” Brannon said.
The dates and times of the best-of-three game series with Calhoun have not been announced.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
