Homer works on comprehensive plan

Work continues on the Town of Homer’s comprehensive plan.
Adam Hazell, Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, presented the draft of the plan at a meeting on October 2.
No citizens came out for the presentation, only three staff members were in attendance.
Hazell went over the outline of the comp plan and talked about items in the plan including: the purpose of the plan, the scope, plan elements, public participation, community vision, community profile, quality community objective assessment, vision statement, needs and opportunities, community development strategy including development trends and influences, broadband assessment, environmental assessment, areas requiring special attention, character area assessment, the implementation program including policies, long-tern objectives and ongoing projects, report of accomplishments and short-term work program.
The comp plan is a working document that provides guidance for everyday decision-making by local government officials and other community leaders. The plan addresses the local planning requirements and community development of the town. The City of Maysville and Banks County developed their own independent comprehensive plans.
The best use of comprehensive planning for local governments is to show important relationships between community issues. A local comp plan is a fact-based resource for local constituents that tracks implementation of community-based policies.
The advisory committee members who worked on the comp plan were: Gary Reynolds, Scott Thomas, Nancy Sullivan, Michelle Curcio, Susan Sanders, Jane Crabbe, Mary Autry and Danny Mason.
The 10 quality community objectives included in the 2018 comp plan are: economic prosperity, resource management, efficient land use, local preparedness, sense of place, regional cooperation, housing options, transportation options, education opportunities and community health.
The general vision statement reads “The Town of Homer is a community of family values, a place where families can live, work and play, and an attractive, rural destination for business a culture.”
The goals and objectives include: increase the volume and diversity of business and industry in and around the town; provide more complete utilities throughout the town; develop infill around historic downtown and along Main Street; and strengthen connection with US 441.
A copy of the 2018 comprehensive plan for the Town of Homer is available at city hall.
The council will consider the plan and vote on adoption at a later meeting.
