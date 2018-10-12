DANIELSVILLE - James Aubrey Saye, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Saye was born on September 21, 1933, in Athens, the son of the late James Thomas Saye and Hazel Weatherly Saye. He was a maintenance supervisor having retired from the Lanier Gardens at Wesley Woods and was an United States Air Force veteran having served during the Korean War. Mr. Saye was a member of Bluestone Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Ruth Carey Saye; son, Randy (Renee) Saye, Danielsville; daughter, Michelle (Tim) Culp, Jefferson; sister, Elizabeth Myer, California; and grandchildren, Austin Saye, Heather Saye, Carter Culp and Brynne Culp.
Funeral services will be held at Bluestone Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, with the Rev. Andy Huff officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bluestone Senior Saints, c/o of Bluestone Baptist Church, 3942 US 29, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
James Saye (10-11-18)
