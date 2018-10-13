FOOTBALL: Dragons passing game soars over Morgan County

After three games as the starting quarterback, sophomore Carter Stephenson continues to impress viewers while leading the Jefferson Dragons to victory.
Stephenson completed eight of his nine passes for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday night in Jefferson’s 35-14 win over Morgan County. Sammy Elegreet caught four of those passes for 32 yards. Zac Corbin had 75 yards on two catches with a score. And Garmon Randolph had one 21-yard touchdown grab.
“It’s so nice to actually a week to prepare him,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “That Franklin game was a tough deal to be thrown into… Now’s he’s got into a rhythm and a routine. I’m very proud of the job he’s done.”
Jefferson (7-1, 4-0) had a shutout going through three quarters before they began pulling offensive starters from the game. The Bulldogs capitalized and added two scores in the fourth quarter. However, for the entire night, Morgan County had six trips deep into Dragon territory, and those two scores were the only successful visits.
“When we started subbing on offense, we weren’t keeping the football enough,” Cathcart said. “They ended up getting some scores, which is a credit to them.
“One thing that our defensive staff does a good job of is that we don’t stop competing. We try not to relax… We try to keep a blind eye to the scoreboard. You should play equally hard regardless of what the board said.”
The red zone wasn’t the only area where the Dragons succeeded. Just three plays into the game, Jefferson forced a fumble at the 25-yard line and Nick Evans picked it up and ran with a convoy of teammates into the end zone for the first score of the game.
Morgan County’s offense had two chances to take over the game after that. The Bulldogs drove nearly 50 yards from their own 20-yard line to the Jefferson 22 before stalling on three downs. They attempted a 39-yard field goal, but watched it sail wide left. On their next possession, they hit a 52-yard pass to move deep in Jefferson territory. Their next two plays netted just three yards and after missing their last field goal, decided to try and convert a fourth down. Instead, Randolph made a big tackle 13 yards in the back field to force the turnover.
“Just proud that we got on them early,” Cathcart said. “It took a while to get rolling offensively. Having a full week without school, they came out with a different look than they’ve shown all year. It took a while for us to adjust, especially with a young quarterback.
“Any time you score a defensive touchdown, statistically, the odds of it being a good night exponentially increase. That was a big momentum shift at the start of the game.”
From there, the night belonged to Jefferson. Stephenson led a time consuming, 73-yard touchdown drive, culminating with a two-yard plow into the end zone by Jacob Thompson. Morgan County tried hitting another deep pass, but Elegreet put a stop to that with an interception at the Dragon’s two-yard-line. Corbin followed the pick with a 38-yard scramble across the field. Stephenson then hit Donsha Gaither on a 19-yard pass to put the offense in striking distance with just 16 seconds left on the clock in the first half. Instead of settling for a field goal, Stephenson tossed a fade to the end zone, right in front of the Morgan County band. A Bulldog defender thought he had the interception, Randolph thought otherwise when he jumped in front of the defender for the touchdown catch. That score extended the Jefferson lead to 21-0 at halftime.
Stephenson wasn’t finished tossing touchdown passes yet. On their first drive of the second half, he found Corbin wide open behind the Bulldog’s defense. Corbin ran the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown. Corbin’s last highlight of the night was on a punt attempt. He fielded the bouncing ball with plenty of space and ran his way to the Morgan County 26. Gaither scored a couple of plays later from 12 yards out to effectively put the game away with a 35-0 score. Morgan County scored the two touchdowns, but it used too much clock doing so. The Dragons returned home with a 35-14 win.
