SOFTBALL: Jefferson makes quick work of Cedar Grove in first round

Facing an overmatched foe, the Jefferson softball team provided a quick first-round knockout.
The top-seeded Dragons (25-6) beat fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (7-11) 15-0 and 12-0 in a Friday doubleheader that wrapped up in less than three hours.
“Our pitchers did their jobs,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We asked them to come in and work ahead in the count and work on some things, and they both did that … Defense was solid. Offensively, we ran the bases like we should, so overall I was pleased. Monday, we’ve got to flip a switch and have a really good practice on Monday.”
Jefferson will play either Ringgold or Lumpkin County in the second round of the state tournament next week, though the dates and times of that series had not been finalized as of Friday.
The Dragons’ series with Cedar Grove was delayed two days due to rains from Hurricane Michael. The teams began play Wednesday, but Game 1 was called in the first inning due to weather with the Dragons ahead 8-0.
Restarting on Friday, Jefferson went on the attack in Game 1 with 10 first-inning runs against the sub-.500 Cedar Grove team, ending the contest in just three innings. The Dragons finished with 11 hits, led by Livi Blackstock (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Sam Vinson (2-for-3, four RBIs).
Jefferson fielded a team of mostly all reserves in Game 2 and won decisively as well, ending the game in four innings. Blackstock (3-for-3, double, triple) and Katie Martin (3-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), led a 17-hit effort, which included an inside-the-park home run from Chloe Hiatt.
In the circle, Jefferson pitchers Emily Perrin and Alisyn Ferrell combined to throw seven shutout innings, allowing just three total hits and striking out 16 batters combined.
See more on this story in the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
