Madison Co. IDA to meet Oct. 15

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Sunday, October 14. 2018
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15, in the historic county courthouse.

Agenda items include:
•Approve financials: September 2018
•Water requests:
•Sewer request:
•Utility director report: a) billing report; b) 2018 water system update
•Other IDA related issues:
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations:
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease or sale.

