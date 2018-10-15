Schools seek substitute teachers, bus drivers, nutrition workers

The school system is in need of substitute teachers, bus drivers and school nutrition workers.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board of education at their business meeting Tuesday night that the system is in need of folks for all these positions.
In other business, Knight told the BOE that SPLOST revenues continue to be up, with the school system taking in $36,000 more in revenue for September than for the same month last year. She said SPLOST is on track to bring in more than $2 million in revenue this year for the first time since 2012.
The board heard a presentation about CampRAIDERS, a summer and afterschool program at Colbert and Hull-Sanford Elementary schools, provided through a 21st CCLC (Century Community Learning Centers) five-year federal grant. Program director Amanda Wommack said that 101 children signed up at Colbert and 162 signed up at Hull-Sanford for the first year of the program.
Superintendent Michael Williams reported that the high school’s graduation rate is now 90.4 percent. He also reported that a Safety Crisis Plan has been approved by local law enforcement (sheriff and EMA director) for the school system.
Williams said that Narcan, a drug used to reverse drug overdoses, is now available at no cost to schools. Williams said the drug would be stored securely and safely.
Assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe told the board about “medalist celebrations” being held to recognize high achievement. He said a plaque and a celebration, complete with cake, has occurred at the middle school in 7th grade math and 8th grade science; at Colbert Elementary for 5th grade math; at Comer Elementary for 3rd grade reading proficiency and at Ila Elementary for 4th grade math.
“We just want to show appreciation for a job well done,” Goodroe said.
Superintendent Williams said it is all part of an effort to concentrate more on celebrating achievements and publicizing those achievements.
Goodroe said the Broad River College and Career Academy is holding a career fair Nov. 7 and that they are in process of scheduling tours of the college and career academy for elementary school 5th graders in December and January.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at its meeting Tuesday night.
Colbert – They approved hiring parapro Cameron Stevenson for CampRaiders and also hired parapro Hannah Williams. They also approved an increase in duties for the following as CampRaiders teachers: Kam Bennet, Theresa Betttis, Kelly Kincaid, Maranda Stovall and Kristen Seabolt.
Comer – They approved family FMLA for second grade teacher Kelly Craig and medical FMLA for kindergarten teacher Amanda Smith. Susan Crews was approved as Smith’s long-term sub.
They also approved additional duties for Lori Westbrooks for the BEYOND Enrichment Program.
Danielsville – They approved maternity FMLA for first grade teacher Lindsey Byrd and family FMLA for kindergarten teacher Elizabeth Maxwell-Murphy and assistant principal Deana Bray. They approved Carolyn Montoya as Byrd’s long-term sub. They also approved medical FMLA for second grade teacher Carol Clements and approved leave without pay for second grade teacher Greta Whitworth.
Hull-Sanford – They approved Robin Epps as a kindergarten teacher and approved SPED parapro Megan Haralson to replace Martha Holcomb, who moved to another classroom.
Ila – They hired parapro Donna Butler to replace Suzan Hanley.
MCMS – They accepted the resignation of part-time PE teacher Mark Turner and hired Joe Barnett (transferring from MCHS) to replace him.
MCHS – They granted medical FMLA for math teacher LeeAnn Johnson added extended duties to PE teacher Cara Bowen and English-co teachers Clint Tanner and Melissa Yarbrough, all to replace Joe Barnett.
Transportation – They granted medical leave for shop mechanic Greg Mathis and bus drivers Juanita Newsome, Annette Blackmon and Tina Blackmon. They approved a change in duties from call in sub to part-time bus driver for Andrew Huff and they hired bus driver Tammy Knafelc to replace Sheryl Clayborn. They also approved a change in duties for the following: Chelsea Ford, from full time sub driver to full-time driver (replacing Kayla Evans); Shaqueta Allen from call-in sub monitor to full-time driver (replacing Heather Kettle); Anthony Wymbs from call-in sub monitor to full-time driver (replacing Tara Thompson) and Brittany Dawn Newsome, from call-in sub monitor to full-time driver (replacing Melissa West).
School nutrition – They hired Carolyn Johnson as a Colbert food assistant.
Student services – They hired Samantha Young as an SPED parapro for the Rutland Academy.
