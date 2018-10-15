Danielsville officials are worried about an upcoming road closure in 2020 that they maintain will have a significant negative impact, not only on the city, but on a wide swath of commuters, emergency service providers, the school system and others.
The Georgia D.O.T. recently announced plans to close Hwy. 29 South in order to replace the bridge over the South Fork of the Broad River between the city limits and Booger Hill Road.
D.O.T. officials have said they plan to “let” the project in late 2020, with construction likely to begin in late 2020 or early 2021. The project’s expected timeframe is 12 months and during this time the official detour around the city will be to take Hwy. 98 West to Ila, then Hwy. 106 South back to Hwy. 29 near the Madison/Clarke County line.
Mayor Todd Higdon said the road closure and the planned detour are both unacceptable and will have a negative huge impact on many.
City Clerk Susan Payne said she has been in contact with a new D.O.T. representative who has been assigned to the project and she has requested the city make a list of concerns about the road closure to present to the D.O.T.
The council discussed the need to plan a community meeting of concerned officials to go over those concerns.
Higdon said the closure should be of concern to emergency service providers, county officials, the school system, local businesses and others.
“The bridge may need repairs, it may need to be replaced, but they (D.O.T.) cannot shut that road down,” Higdon said, saying the major highway is too vital, not only to the city and its businesses, but to (Madison, Franklin and other county) emergency services, bus routes, the thousands of commuters who use the route to get to and from work in Athens-Clarke County and others.
And the council expressed concerns that local back roads are not up standard for the high amounts of traffic that area commuters are likely to use instead of the official detour route.
Higdon said he would like to see the D.O.T. construct the new bridge next to the current one so the road can remain open.
Payne and Higdon said county officials have expressed concern about the project as well.
In other business, the council heard from Madison County School System Superintendent Michael Williams who asked that the council consider an intergovernmental agreement to assist the school system with an officer to serve as a crossing guard at the Madison Street crosswalk in front of the high school from 7 to 8 a.m. on school mornings. The police department has been providing this service, but officers met with Williams last week to explain that they would not be able to continue due to a lack of manpower. The department did agree to continue the service temporarily while the board of education seeks another solution.
Williams explained Monday night that the high school currently has two resource officers supplied by the sheriff’s department; one who stays inside with students in the cafeteria as they arrive in the morning until class begins and another stationed outside at the bus drop off (these officers also remain on campus all day).
He said the school system is prepared to offer compensation for the crosswalk assistance and asked the council to consider if it can be continued.
The city typically has only one officer on duty at that time of the morning, which is a high traffic period for the town and the council expressed about traffic accidents or other issues that might require the officer’s assistance during that time.
Williams agreed that the school system would provide a backup plan if the officer had to leave or be absent from his/her post at the high school during that time.
Chief Burnette told the council that he would like to continue the service if possible because it is inside the city limits and it provides a good public relations effort for the police department.
Higdon instructed Burnette to meet with high school resource officer Lt. Mark Jerome and Williams to come up with a workable plan and present it to the council at the next work session. He also told Burnette to look into other safety measures for the area, including perhaps flashing pedestrian signs that might also improve safety for the crosswalk.
Higdon assured Williams that the city will continue to provide the service in the interim, as promised.
Work on the demolition and structural inspection of the burned out laundromat at the new roundabout continues. Mayor Higdon said there have been issues in getting the work done to the city’s specifications and the matter has been turned over to City Attorney Bubba Samuels to work out with owners’ attorney.
The city also discussed purchasing new Christmas lights for the city’s light poles. City officials have received a number of complaint about the decorations used in previous years.
Payne presented a proposal to purchase 16 lights at a price of $4,800 (half the amount currently on display during the holidays) but no action was taken at the meeting.
