'Ted' Osborne (10-14-18)

COLBERT - Theodore W. "Ted" Osborne, 87, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018.
Born in Charlotte, N.C., he was the son of the late Steve W. Osborne and Charlsey Fincher Osborne. Ted was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the United Church of God. He owned and operated Osborne Sign Company for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Morris Osborne; one brother, Steve Osborne; and one sister, Charlsey Buruss.
Survivors include his son, Jim Osborne and his wife, Wendy; two grandchildren, Jared H. Osborne and Jessica L. Osborne; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 17, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
