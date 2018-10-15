'Tom' Whitehead (10-13-18)

HOSCHTON - Thomas Patrick "Tom" Whitehead, 66, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Mr. Whitehead was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Charles and Betty Yarborgh Whitehead. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam. He loved bluegrass music, was a member of the Southeastern Bluegrass Association, and a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Cryar Whitehead; son, Shawn Whitehead and wife Becki, Flagstaff, Ariz.; grandchildren, Austin and Kaitlyn Whitehead, Flagstaff, Ariz.; brother, Mike Whitehead, Panama City, Fla.; sister, Catherine Rogers, Cameron, N.C.; and honorary brothers, Bob Glaze and Mark Shaw.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, October 19, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. James Hollins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
