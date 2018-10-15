'Ponchie' Beck (10-13-18)

JEFFERSON - Leon Douglas "Ponchie" Beck, 76, entered into rest Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Mr. Beck was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Roy Leon Beck and Alma Kathryn Mathis Beck. He was a member of Dry Pond United Methodist Church, was retired from Jackson Electric and had worked for the Jackson County Voter Registrars Office for 41 years, currently serving as the Chief Registrar. Mr. Beck was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Christine Garrison.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Jean "Mott" Mauldin Beck, Jefferson; two daughters, Stephanie Shea Landers, Jefferson, Dawn Beck Joseph and her husband Alan, Suwanee; grandchildren, Renee Shumake, Whitney Norris, Bryan Norris, Jennifer Shumake, Macie Norris, and Paige Landers; and one great-grandchild, Jaxxon Ward.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 16, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Mended Hearts Chapter 171, c/o Emily Perry, 8515 Jefferson Rd., Commerce, GA 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
