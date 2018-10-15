David Gooch (10-11-18)

JEFFERSON - David Dewitt Gooch, 70, entered into rest Thursday, October 11, 2018.
Mr. Gooch was born in Athens, the son of the late Dover and Lanelle Howard Gooch. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and a retired truck driver and homebuilder. Mr. Gooch was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and was a member of LZ Friendly, Madison County Chapter.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha McDaniel Gooch, Jefferson; daughter, Kellee Gooch, Nashville, Tenn.; son, Chuck Gooch and his wife Maureen, Bethlehem; brother, Carl Gooch and his wife Pam, Milledgeville; niece, Elizabeth Gooch, Milledgeville; aunt, Dot Craven, Jefferson; and three grandchildren, Hogan, Audrey and Matthew.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LZ Friendly, Madison County Chapter, P.O. Box 332, Danielsville, Georgia 30633.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
