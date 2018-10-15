Juanita Duck (10-11-18)

BRASELTON - Juanita Rooks Duck, 86, entered into rest Thursday, October 11, 2018.
Mrs. Duck was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Fred and Allie Freeman Rooks. She was a member of Northeast Church, where she was a long-time member of the Martha Sunday School Class, and was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Duck was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lester Duck; a son, William "Billy" Duck; and a grandson, Cameron Miller.
Survivors include two sons, Howard Michael Duck and his wife Brenda, Dahlonega, and Lester Gary Duck and his wife LaJuana, Braselton; two daughters, Jan Duck Waldorf and her husband Bob, Braselton, and Beth Duck Thaxton and her husband Bruce, Bishop; daughter-in-law, Anita Duck, Braselton; nine grandchildren, Cal Waldorf, Lauren Deaton, Ryan Waldorf, Julie Bade, Jennie Smith, Chad and Blake Duck and Taylor and Ben Thaxton; ten great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 14, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Jack Chalmers and Larry Askew officiating with burial in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Grandsons were honored as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton, Georgia 30517.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
