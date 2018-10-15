'Ken' Smith (10-12-18)

William Kenneth "Ken" Smith passed away Friday morning, October 12, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospice, in the presence of his daughter Kimbra Smith and niece Debby Powell.
Born in Oglethorpe County Georgia, February 19, 1939, he was the son of the late George William Smith and Beulah McClain Smith. Ken attended Oglethorpe County High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a civilian contractor and worked with the United States Marines in Vietnam. He worked for Honeywell in Pinellas County, Fla., Litton Industries, and several forestry-related companies servicing and updating their computerized sawmill scanners. Ken was a member of the American Legion, James T. Rayle Post 123, AMVETS Post 10, OTHG - Over The Hill Gang, Sandy Cross Volunteer Fire Department, and Oglethorpe County Senior Center. He regularly played bridge at the senior center and with other friends throughout Oglethorpe County. Ken also played poker with several longtime friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his sister Anita Harris and George "Mickey" Smith, both of Oglethorpe County.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimbra Smith and grandson Josh Seip, Colbert; sister, Joyce Stevens, and brother-in-law Charles "Penny" Harris, Oglethorpe County. Ken was a loved, well-respected man, and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be at Lord and Stephens, East on Saturday, October 20, at 10 a.m., followed by a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Sandy Cross Church Cemetery in Sandy Cross, Ga.
Come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com"
