A body was found in a creek at a West Jackson park on Thursday, Oct. 11.
Buford Evans, 41, of Winder, was found in the creek of Sells Mill Park, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sells Mill Park on Thursday afternoon after a visitor found Evans’ body in a creek at the park.
“The scene was secured and an investigation into the death was begun jointly by the JCSO and agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” said a news release from the GBI.
An autopsy “revealed no immediate trauma,” but further tests are pending for the official autopsy.
UPDATED: Body found at Sells Mill Park
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry