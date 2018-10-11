UPDATED: Body found at Sells Mill Park

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, October 11. 2018
A body was found in a creek at a West Jackson park on Thursday, Oct. 11.
Buford Evans, 41, of Winder, was found in the creek of Sells Mill Park, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sells Mill Park on Thursday afternoon after a visitor found Evans’ body in a creek at the park.
“The scene was secured and an investigation into the death was begun jointly by the JCSO and agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” said a news release from the GBI.
An autopsy “revealed no immediate trauma,” but further tests are pending for the official autopsy.
Old Website

