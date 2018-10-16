DANIELSVILLE - Doyle Thomas Phillips, 98, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Brookside Assisted Living in Commerce, Ga.
Mr. Phillips was born in Danielsville on September 6, 1920, the son of the late Walter Lee Phillips and Ethel Darnell Phillips. He was a farmer and school bus driver having worked for the Madison County School system. Mr. Phillips was also a United States Navy Veteran having served during Word War II and was of the Holiness denomination. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lidy Orene Garrett Phillips; grandsons, Marcus Phillips and Dwayne Phillips; brothers, Calvin Rufus Phillips, Marvin Phillips and Grover Lee Phillips, Sr.; and sisters, Bertha Mae Worley and Louise Christian.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Donald T. and Rhonda Phillips, Carnesville; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia "Pat" and Walton Hill, Danielsville; brother, Herbert "Billy" Phillips, Athens; sister, Betty Joyce Peeples, Blairsville; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 19, with the Revs. Jerome Howell, Robert Garrett and Donald Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens in Danielsville.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. Mr. Phillips will be placed in the church from 1:30 p.m. until funeral hour on Friday afternoon. The family is at the home of Pat and Walton Hill, 10309 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Doyle Phillips (10-16-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry