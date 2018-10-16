Nettie Bradshaw (10-15-18)

Tuesday, October 16. 2018
ATHENS - Nettie Childs Bradshaw, 81, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018.

A native of Jackson County, Mrs. Bradshaw was the daughter of the late James Willie Childs and Lenora Hendrix Childs. She was a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Commerce for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Bradshaw; brothers, Otis Childs, Frank Childs, James Raymond Childs; and sister, Frances Maddox.

Survivors include children, Robin Lenora Jennings, Jefferson, Rick Bradshaw, Athens, James Scott Bradshaw (Chae Im), Dayton, Ohio, and Susanne Jones (Chris), Hull; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 18 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

