City of Comer’s old-time siren gets a new shine

Smart phones are the modern form of alert system. But old-timey warning equipment remains in use in a number of small towns — the rotating sirens.
The City of Comer has a 100-year-old Darley Champion siren on an approximate 30-foot pole at the corner of the parking lot next to the Comer Travel Museum. That siren was recently taken down and refurbished by Danielsville Fire Chief Marc Perry, then placed atop a square pole next to the lot, which Comer officials plan to have paved within the next year. That lot will have 20-to-25 parking spaces.
“It (the siren) worked real good; but it showed it’s age,” said Comer City Clerk Steve Sorrells. “He (Perry) took it down three or four weeks ago. He took the siren to his shop and cleaned it up and got it looking brand new.”
Sorrells said the siren is tested every year at the annual Comer Christmas Parade. He only remembers it being used for actually warnings once, when a tornado ripped through the county in 2004. Sorrells waited at city hall a couple of months ago during a weather event to potentially fire up the siren, but Mayor Jody Blackmon determined it not necessary. The siren, which is manually started and not tied to the county 9-1-1 center, will be tested Wednesday, Nov. 7, at noon. A key is used to turn on the siren, which takes time to get going and to slow down. The sound of the slowing siren is part growl, part pipe organ.
“It (the rotating siren) can be wired to spin either way,” said Sorrells. “He (Perry) wants to test it to make sure it spins the right way.”
Sorrells said the sirens were popular in the 1920s and 1930s. He said local folklore is that it was also considered an air raid siren.
Sorrells said cell phone alerts are more targeted and more effective.
“Sirens have their limitations,” he said. “So people should not depend on sirens to give them weather alerts.”
Nevertheless, Comer officials aren’t ready to phase out a century-old form of public safety service.
“The city wanted to keep it, because it’s part of us,” said Sorrells. “Back before sirens, they went door to door. Then, they got sirens, and this (the cell phone) is just an evolution. It’s just the next step.”
City of Comer’s old-time siren gets a new shine
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry